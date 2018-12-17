Ensco Plc (ESV) Position Reduced by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,960 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 85,825 shares during the period. Ensco accounts for about 3.3% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ensco were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ensco in the 2nd quarter worth $92,724,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its holdings in Ensco by 373.9% in the 3rd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 12,872,098 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155,824 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ensco in the 3rd quarter worth $37,899,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ensco in the 2nd quarter worth $31,145,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ensco in the 3rd quarter worth $29,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ensco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Ensco in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ensco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

In related news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $27,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESV opened at $4.07 on Monday. Ensco Plc has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Ensco had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ensco Plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ensco’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

