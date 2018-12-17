Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 95,233 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,470,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 169,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 114,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 641,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 114,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $42.01.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

