Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 191,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 200,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $32.47.

