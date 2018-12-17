EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,486,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after buying an additional 4,516,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,506,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 4,396,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,163,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,167,000 after buying an additional 4,249,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,096,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,695,000 after buying an additional 4,200,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 363.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,639,000 after buying an additional 3,182,187 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $9.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

