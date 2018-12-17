Epizyme (EPZM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

EPZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Epizyme to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Epizyme stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.08. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,570,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,570,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

