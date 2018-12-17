Equinix Inc (EQIX) Holdings Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Equinix by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 594,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,492,000 after buying an additional 451,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,238,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,112,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Equinix by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective (down previously from $460.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.65.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $548,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $1,068,945.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,400.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $386.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $370.79 and a 52 week high of $462.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

WARNING: “Equinix Inc (EQIX) Holdings Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/equinix-inc-eqix-holdings-lifted-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc.html.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.