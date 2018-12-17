Equitable Group (EQB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.54

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$24.54 and last traded at C$61.80, with a volume of 11204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQB shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$74.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.43.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 11.3500007980186 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.

In related news, insider Timothy James Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.85, for a total transaction of C$212,550.00. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total transaction of C$177,500.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

