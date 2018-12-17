Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 160.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,974,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuit by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,074,000 after purchasing an additional 525,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $200.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $231.84. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total transaction of $808,842.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $22,158,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,208 shares of company stock worth $90,988,111. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intuit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.05 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

