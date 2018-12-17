Equitable Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,036 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,000. Armstrong World Industries accounts for 0.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.22% of Armstrong World Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE:AWI opened at $60.75 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 2,980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $203,087,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $155,278.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,017,990 shares of company stock valued at $205,747,462 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equitable Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/equitable-trust-co-purchases-new-holdings-in-armstrong-world-industries-inc-awi.html.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.