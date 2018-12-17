Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,083 Shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 65.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aptiv from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

APTV stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Clark acquired 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.43 per share, for a total transaction of $762,633.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

