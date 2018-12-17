Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ETRN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

ETRN stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

