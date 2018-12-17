ERA (ERA) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, ERA has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERA has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.02251818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00142949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00185877 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028402 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028309 BTC.

About ERA

ERA’s total supply is 6,022,910 coins. ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin. The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERA’s official website is www.eranetwork.net.

ERA Coin Trading

ERA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.