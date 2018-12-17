Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $111.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $121.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,475,161.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,638,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $4,812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,802.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,129 shares of company stock worth $35,797,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

