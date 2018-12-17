European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 2431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEA. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in European Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in European Equity Fund by 193.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in European Equity Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in European Equity Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in European Equity Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “European Equity Fund (EEA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.94” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/european-equity-fund-eea-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-7-94.html.

About European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA)

There is no company description available for The European Equity Fund Inc

