Everbridge (EVBG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVBG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of EVBG opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.95 and a beta of 1.59. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.09 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP James Totton sold 16,418 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $979,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,853. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,889,000 after purchasing an additional 166,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Everbridge by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,263,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth $53,806,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $33,008,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

