ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.49% of ExlService worth $79,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ExlService by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ExlService by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,400 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $426,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,451,686.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 3,742 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $202,666.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,507 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. ValuEngine raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

WARNING: “ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/exlservice-holdings-inc-exls-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.