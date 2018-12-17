eXp World (EXPI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

eXp World stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,640. eXp World has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.56 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 238.59% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 14,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $265,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 3,077 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $38,554.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,177 shares of company stock worth $1,040,461. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,403,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

