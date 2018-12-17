Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2,386.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $174,671.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,772 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $70.48 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/expeditors-international-of-washington-expd-holdings-raised-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh.html.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.