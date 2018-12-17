Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Williams Capital set a $9.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.70 million, a P/E ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $17.42.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $158,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 739.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 417,655 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 377.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 144,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.