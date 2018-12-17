Fancamp Exploration (FNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Fancamp Exploration Ltd (CVE:FNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron, and silica. It has mineral properties in three provinces, Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

