Farmer Bros (FARM) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

FARM has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

FARM stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $399.83 million, a P/E ratio of 181.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.17. Farmer Bros has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Farmer Bros by 24.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmer Bros by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 466,876 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Farmer Bros by 13.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Farmer Bros by 13.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmer Bros by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

