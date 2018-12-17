Farmhouse Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)

Farmhouse Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories makes up about 4.8% of Farmhouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farmhouse Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $209,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $213,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley set a $67.00 price objective on Dolby Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $66.17 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.37 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $2,430,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $233,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

