Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 170,868 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,868 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.22% of Synopsys worth $32,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $1,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,851,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,115,000 after acquiring an additional 204,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 901,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,853,000 after acquiring an additional 79,623 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $87.65 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.13 and a 12-month high of $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.37. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $795.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $1,783,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,007.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $318,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,379. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

