Federated Investors Inc. PA Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,552 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $27,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 84.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,752,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,429 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,762,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,893 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11,817.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,112,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,897 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $147,206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,612,000 after purchasing an additional 742,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.47.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $450,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock opened at $154.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $162.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

