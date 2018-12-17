Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $36.58 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 207,086 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $36,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

