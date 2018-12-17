Federated Investors Inc. PA Invests $29.79 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Stock

Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 316,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,792,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,521,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731,211 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,391,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,100,000 after purchasing an additional 750,295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,168,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 600,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,647,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,227,000 after purchasing an additional 470,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 8,843,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,794,000 after purchasing an additional 440,949 shares during the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

