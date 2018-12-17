FedoraCoin Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $500,036.00 and $8,547.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00824620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00001386 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000688 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.