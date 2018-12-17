Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Fibrocell Science from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Get Fibrocell Science alerts:

Fibrocell Science stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,591. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.85. Fibrocell Science has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.55. Analysts predict that Fibrocell Science will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fibrocell Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.95% of Fibrocell Science worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.