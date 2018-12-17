Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 3,650 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $112.73 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $121.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.3526 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

