Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,724,000. Jafra Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 33,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $48.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $66.04.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

