Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 11,603 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 378,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 331,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $38.19 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

