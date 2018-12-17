Financial Analysis: Arrayit (ARYC) vs. Quanterix (QTRX)

Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrayit and Quanterix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quanterix $22.87 million 17.90 -$27.01 million ($8.30) -2.22

Arrayit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quanterix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Arrayit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Quanterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arrayit and Quanterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrayit N/A N/A N/A Quanterix -88.72% -52.35% -36.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arrayit and Quanterix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A Quanterix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Quanterix has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.61%. Given Quanterix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quanterix is more favorable than Arrayit.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states. It offers microarray printing technology, which allows the manufacture of DNA, protein, antibody, lipid, carbohydrate, and other types of microarrays for research and diagnostic applications, including gene expression, genotyping, protein profiling, and others. The company also provides automated microarray manufacturing instruments, including NanoPrint, SpotBot Titan, SpotBot Extreme, SpotBo Protein, and Personal microarrayers, as well as SpotLight CCD fluorescence scanners, SpotWare colorimetric scanners, InnoScan laser scanners, TrayMix hybridization stations, ArrayMix hybridization stations, centrifuges, air jets, vacuum products, and laboratory tools and bioinformatics computers. In addition, it manufactures consumables, such as glass substrates and slides, reagents, solutions, kits, and clean room supplies; and provides variation identification platform technology that allows diagnostic tests to be performed by depositing approximately 100,000 patient samples onto a single microarray. Further, the company is involved in the import, export, manufacture, and distribution of wholesale industrial chemicals. Arrayit Corporation offers its tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies, and biotechnology companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer. The company's products include kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development, and custom development services. The company primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. It sell its products for the life science research sector primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies through a direct sales force, support organizations, and distributors or sales agents. Quanterix Corporation has collaboration agreements with DestiNA Genomics to focus on the development of a nucleic acid assay for direct detection and quantification of the liver toxicity biomarker microRNA-122; and OncoGenesis Corp to develop a protein biomarker diagnostic test for cervical health using its Simoa Planar Technology. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

