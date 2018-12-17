Financial Comparison: US Foods (USFD) & Alkaline Water (WTER)

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) and Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

US Foods has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkaline Water has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for US Foods and Alkaline Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Foods 0 5 8 0 2.62 Alkaline Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Foods currently has a consensus price target of $37.79, indicating a potential upside of 18.79%. Given US Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Foods is more favorable than Alkaline Water.

Profitability

This table compares US Foods and Alkaline Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Foods 2.33% 13.04% 4.19% Alkaline Water -22.16% -263.88% -76.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of US Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of US Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Alkaline Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares US Foods and Alkaline Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Foods $24.15 billion 0.29 $444.29 million $0.91 34.96 Alkaline Water $19.81 million 7.50 -$6.68 million N/A N/A

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Alkaline Water.

Summary

US Foods beats Alkaline Water on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

