Financial Contrast: Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) versus Amkor Technology (AMKR)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ascent Solar Technologies and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Amkor Technology 1 2 0 0 1.67

Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.54%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Amkor Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $640,000.00 1.17 -$18.56 million N/A N/A Amkor Technology $4.19 billion 0.38 $260.70 million $0.58 11.33

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -2,191.52% N/A -178.72% Amkor Technology 4.55% 8.97% 3.54%

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer testing or probe, and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides leadframe packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, baseband processing, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

