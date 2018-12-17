Financial Contrast: China Teletech (CNCT) vs. Intelsat (I)

China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) and Intelsat (NYSE:I) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Teletech and Intelsat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat 0 4 2 0 2.33

Intelsat has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.35%. Given Intelsat’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intelsat is more favorable than China Teletech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Teletech and Intelsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Teletech $1.48 billion 0.00 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A Intelsat $2.15 billion 1.48 -$178.72 million ($1.70) -13.53

China Teletech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelsat.

Profitability

This table compares China Teletech and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Teletech N/A N/A N/A Intelsat -26.81% N/A -2.35%

Risk & Volatility

China Teletech has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intelsat beats China Teletech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Teletech Company Profile

China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network and other services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure, from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services to other satellite operators. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Intelsat S.A. is a subsidiary of Serafina S.A.

