Finisar Co. (FNSR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Finisar were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNSR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Finisar in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finisar in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finisar in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finisar in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNSR. BidaskClub upgraded Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Finisar in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Finisar from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of FNSR stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. Finisar Co. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $325.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.84 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finisar Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $506,588.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 486,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,156,575.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,108 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corp. is an optical communications company, which engages in the provision of components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics and automotive companies. Its products include optical transceivers, active optical cable, optical engines, communication components, sensing components, and optical instrumentation.

