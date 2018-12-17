Finning International (FTT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.70

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$23.70 and last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 268618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.97.

FTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 2.11000010651231 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,250.00.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

