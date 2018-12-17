First Bancorp (FBNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBNC stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne S. Deferie bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,568,013.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.