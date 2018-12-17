First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 1,646 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 149,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,498,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $156.74 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $146.70 and a 12-month high of $178.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

