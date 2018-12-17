First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter.

TEI stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

