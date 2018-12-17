First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $2.49 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,252,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RHS stock opened at $125.61 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $118.29 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

