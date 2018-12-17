First Mining Gold (FF) Given New C$1.20 Price Target at HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report published on Friday morning.

FF stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. First Mining Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.64.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects in North America. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. Its portfolio consists of 25 projects covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in Eastern Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp.

