First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,067 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. Tenneco Inc has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $65.59.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Tenneco’s payout ratio is 14.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tenneco to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Tenneco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

