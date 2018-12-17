First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,132 Shares of CA, Inc. (CA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CA were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CA. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CA by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 62,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CA by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 59,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,932,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,230,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CA stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. CA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CA. BidaskClub raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

