First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $75.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Savings Financial Group an industry rank of 106 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSFG shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

FSFG opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.24.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Samuel E. Eckart sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $38,647.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $752,358.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the third quarter worth $225,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter worth $258,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter worth $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

