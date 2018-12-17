First Solar (FSLR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on First Solar from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.09.

FSLR opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.93 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,393,496 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $389,341,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,014,693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $106,094,000 after buying an additional 1,001,993 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $89,728,000 after buying an additional 62,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Solar by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $71,866,000 after buying an additional 315,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 5,435.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,292,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,067,000 after buying an additional 1,269,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

