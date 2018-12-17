First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 11,204 Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH opened at $14.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.94. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 148.83% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

In other Camping World news, President Brent L. Moody bought 5,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brent L. Moody bought 10,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $172,600.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,187. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Camping World from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

