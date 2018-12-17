First Trust Advisors LP Invests $263,000 in Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (ABCD) Stock

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCD. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 126.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 29,464 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 437.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 57,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCD opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of -0.85. Cambium Learning Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 159.95%. The company had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Learning Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Learning Group news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 71.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Cambium Learning Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Cambium Learning Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Learning Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Cambium Learning Group Profile

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

