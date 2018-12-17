First Trust Advisors LP Takes $218,000 Position in TIER REIT Inc (TIER)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TIER REIT by 8.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIER REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of TIER REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TIER REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIER REIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIER REIT stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.89. TIER REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. TIER REIT had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 1.79%. Research analysts expect that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

