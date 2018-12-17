First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in CBS Co. (CBS)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,138 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CBS by 3,620.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in CBS in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in CBS in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBS in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in CBS by 29.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBS in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBS in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CBS in a report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CBS to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CBS in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $129,929.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $672,928.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,657,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,380 shares of company stock worth $1,001,762. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBS stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. CBS Co. has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CBS had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 86.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

